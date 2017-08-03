(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A woman is in serious condition after authorities say she was struck by two separate vehicles.

It happened as she was walking out of pizza shop with her kids on Lorain Road near W. 73rd Street.

She was first hit by a pickup truck.

The driver stopped to help when another vehicle approached the area and ran her over.

Police say the second driver fled the scene, but later called authorities to turn himself in.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

