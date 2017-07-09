Woman jumps to safety as Cleveland home burns

(Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - A woman was forced to jump from her two-and-a-half story home after it caught fire Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bartfield Ave. just before 4:30 P.M. and found the woman on the ground. They say she descended from the upper floors near the back of the house, where most of the fire occurred.

Two brothers who live next-door were able to help the woman. After seeing the fire, they told Channel 3 News they broke down the door of the home and ended up seeing her outside. After she jumped, the two carried her to safety and waited for EMS to arrive.

The woman, who authorities say appeared to be in her 50s or 60s, was taken to the hospital with burns and a leg injury. Her exact condition is unknown at this time.

The fire occurred not far from where a sinkhole swallowed a city van on Thursday. While firefighters were able to put the blaze out, its cause is still under investigation.

