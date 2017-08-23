Woman killed in hit-skip on Cleveland's south side; suspect still at-large

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

Police are currently searching for an unknown driver who allegedly caused another car to veer off the road and fatally strike a 38-year-old woman late Tuesday night in Cleveland.

According to authorities, a 2016 Chevrolet being driven by a 20-year-old woman was stopped at a red light on Fleet Ave. at the E 71st St. intersection. The victim and a 22-year-old man were walking westbound on the north sidewalk, in the opposite direction of the Chevy.

Around 11 p.m., another vehicle came up from behind and side-swiped the right front corner of the Chevy. This apparently caused the Chevy to veer through the intersection, off the left side of the road, and into a fence, where it struck the 38-year-old woman. The vehicle that hit the Chevy never stopped.

The woman was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center. The vehicle in question has only been described as being gray or white at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives at (216) 623-5290.

© 2017 WKYC-TV