Woman killed in I-480 motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND - Police say one woman was killed when she was ejected from the back of a motorcycle on Interstate 480 Monday.

According to police, the bike's driver, identified as 38-year-old Roger Dean, was driving a Can Am 3 near State Road when the bike slammed into the back of a Ford Escape driven by a 36-year-old man.

Dean and his passenger, identified as a 32-year-old woman, were ejected from the bike into the road. The woman was taken to MetroHealth, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Charges are pending for Dean.

