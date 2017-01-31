Woman robs bank, claims she was kidnapped and strapped with bomb

(FILE PHOTO)

CLEVELAND - Police are investigating after the U.S. Bank on Lorain Road was robbed Monday morning.

According to police, a woman in her 20s gave a note to a teller claiming she had been kidnapped and strapped with a bomb. The note demanded $2,000 in 20s and 50s.

The woman made the teller count the money before walking out of the bank,

FBI officials reviewed security photos and were able to identify the woman as Karin Deeb, 27, of Cleveland. She was arrested by Cleveland Police, according to the FBI.

