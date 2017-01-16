'Women's March' planned Saturday in Washington, Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Claudia Pasmatsiou and Laura Johnson admit they have never been politically active.

But something changed in this past election season.

“I think just when the President-elect said that she [Hillary Clinton] didn’t look ‘presidential,’ I think that was kind of the one that really sunk into me,” Johnson said.

They are not alone.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people will gather in Washington, DC for what is being called the “Women’s March.”

It has the potential to become one of the biggest demonstrations in U.S. history.

“Women are facing many issues,” Pasmatsiou said, “Like issues with equal pay, reproductive rights.”

The graduate students at Case Western University said they wanted to go to DC, but could not.

So, they decided the next best thing would be to organize their own march, joining hundreds of communities across the country and even overseas.

“We want to stress out that this is a non-partisan, positive, inclusive event,” Pasmatsiou said. “Everyone who supports women’s rights is welcome to participate regardless of age and gender.”

“It’s been so exciting,” Laura Johnson said. “We have over a thousand people and we’re so excited by the enthusiasm we’re getting.”

On Saturday, they plan to gather on Public Square at 10 a.m. and then march to the Freedom Stamp for a rally. Speakers have not yet been announced.

On Tuesday, there will be a poster-making session from 5 to 8 pm at the Coffee House at University Circle.

