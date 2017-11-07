WOW air offers $99 flights from Cleveland to Europe

(Photo: WOW air)

CLEVELAND -- Need a vacation?

WOW air is offering $99 one-way flights from Cleveland to Paris, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Dublin, Copenhagen and Berlin via Iceland.

The lower fares from Iceland’s airline is to celebrate their new service from York’s JFK Airport to begin in spring 2018.

Launched in November 2011, WOW air now connects 38 destinations across North America, Europe and the Middle East with the Icelandic capital. In 2016, WOW air flew with 1,668,773 passengers in total, which is an increase of 130% from 2015.

WOW air begins its flights at CLE in May 2018.

