WTAM hosts ‘Stuff the Truck' for Providence House

CLEVELAND -- The community is joining together again to lend a hand toward a good cause.

WTAM 1100 is hosting a “Stuff the Truck” charity drive for Providence House Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see the Providence House wish list.

Donations can be made at WTAM’s studios at 6200 Oak Tree Blvd. in Independence.

According to their Web site, Providence House protects at-risk children and supports families through crisis, strengthening communities to end child abuse and neglect.

