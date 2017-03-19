Mom calls authorities after nonverbal daughter found wandering alone in Cleveland

(Photo: Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services)

CLEVELAND - Police are investigating after a young girl was found wandering alone Sunday evening at East 78th Street and Saint Claire Avenue early Sunday evening.

Authorities say they received a phone call from a woman who has identified herself as the child's mother. She had seen pictures of the girl on local media.

For now, the child is staying in the emergency custody of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

The girl was found on the porch of a vacant house.

Authorities say the child is nonverbal, so she has been unable to speak to anyone trying to help her.

Children and Family Services tell WKYC that the young girl has been taken to MetroHealth and doctors there believe she is between 14 and 15 months old. She weighs 20 pounds and is about 29 inches tall.

