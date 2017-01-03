CLEVELAND - We've got plenty of things to celebrate in the new year and a new downtown restaurant can be added to the list.

A Northeast Ohio staple, Yours Truly has opened its downtown location at PlayHouseSquare. It's open Tuesday from 3 p.m-10 p.m.

Starting Wednesday, the restaurant will undergo its normal 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. business hours.

The brand has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1981 and has nine total locations in Northeast Ohio.