CLEVELAND - We've got plenty of things to celebrate in the new year and a new downtown restaurant can be added to the list.
A Northeast Ohio staple, Yours Truly has opened its downtown location at PlayHouseSquare. It's open Tuesday from 3 p.m-10 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, the restaurant will undergo its normal 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. business hours.
The brand has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner since 1981 and has nine total locations in Northeast Ohio.
