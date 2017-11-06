Zack Reed calls out Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson as 'insensitive'

CLEVELAND -- Mayor Frank Jackson wants to continue his role as leader for the city of Cleveland.

But one day before Tuesday's election, his opponent, councilman Zack Reed, is speaking out against Jackson's decision to hire a convicted judge.

Reed will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Monday to discuss the issue.

Lance Mason, a former Cuyahoga County judge, had been removed from the bench and sent to prison for a violent attack on his wife.

He spent nine months behind bars for the 2014 incident.

WKYC reported last week that Mayor Jackson hand picked Mason in late August as the city's director of minority business administrator.

Before the press conference, Reed issued the following statement early Monday morning:

"The hiring of Lance Mason is another example of how out of touch Frank Jackson is with the neighborhoods of Cleveland. Given the attacks and abuse that have taken place against women, this hiring shows how insensitive he is to women's issues of safety. I am a believer and example that every person is worthy of a second chance, but this hiring and the cover-up are just another example of Frank Jackson taking care of his friends. In the last decade, Cleveland has been the epicenter of violence against women and this hiring shows a complete lack of sensitivity to women and their issues of safety."

