Coast Guard rescues 19 in four incidents on Lake Erie

The Coast Guard rescued 19 people in four separate incidents involving capsized boats on Saturday.

In the first incident, the Detroit command center received notification of a pontoon boat carrying 12 adults taking on water. The boat was about one mile off of Gem Beach on Catawba Island north of Sandusky.

Three people were rescued from the water and other nine were escorted back to the Gem Beach Marine. No one was hurt.

In a second incident, crews received a mayday call for a charter boat carrying seven people taking on water three miles offshore near the Walnut Creek Access.

Seven people were recovered from the water. One was treated for water inhalation.

A good Samaritan aided in the third rescue. Crews received a call for a boat carrying 12 people capsized near Dobbins Landing in Presque Isle Bay. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 from the water while the good Samaritan saved two. No one was hurt.

In the fourth incident, a pair of kayakers were rescued by a boat crew on patrol.

Saturday's weather conditions included a small craft advisory as winds created waters above four feet.

