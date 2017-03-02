Community helps preserve Amy Mihaljevic's memorial stone

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

BAY VILLAGE - A Northeast Ohio community is rallying together to help preserve the condition of Amy Mihajevic's memorial stone, nearly 30 years after she was killed.



Mihaljevic was abducted from a Bay Village shopping center and murdered back in 1989.

The condition of that memorial has been fading over the past few months.

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

South Euclid Monument Maker, Johns-Carabelli, is stepping up, offering to repair the marker for free.

Investigators never made an arrest in the case. In June of 2016, authorities announced new evidence: a handmade curtain and blanket. The items were found 14 feet from Mihaljevic's body in 1990.

The FBI also increased the reward for information on the case from $25,000 to $50,000 last year.

(© 2017 WKYC)