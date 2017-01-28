Community rallies around fallen CPD Officer David Fahey

CPD Officer Fahey funeral (Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - You could call Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey’s funeral somewhat of an untraditional Catholic service.

There were stories told with laughter and clapping from people in attendance, but everyone agreed that’s what David would have wanted.

Speakers included Officer Fahey’s mother, three brothers and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams, who called him the ultimate public servant.

The 39-year-old Cleveland police officer was struck and killed on I-90 West near Warren Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24. He was assisting at the scene of a crash when he was hit by a car.

Law enforcement from across the city, state and country saluted Officer Fahey ahead of his funeral service at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Cleveland. One half of the sanctuary was full of officers from Cleveland Police District One, Fahey’s academy class, Cleveland Police and other law enforcement..

During the service, Fahey’s youngest brother Chris spoke. He’s also a Cleveland police officer. Chris said that, after his brother’s death, he began to regret the fact that David had even become a police officer. But after several days, he said he came to terms with David’s death by realizing that, if David hadn’t been there that morning, another officer would have been in his place.

Chris said David would have bravely and gladly given his life for any of his brothers and sisters in blue.

After the service, there was a clear sign of support from the community. Crowds of people lined the streets to witness the procession.

“The family riding by and seeing all the support out here, it has to mean the world to them,” said Mary Jo Graves, from the organization Sea of Blue.

The procession headed past the Cleveland Police First District Headquarters on its way to Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

The dispatcher who took the call about the initial accident which eventually led to Fahey’s death brought his young son to witness the day’s events.

“So that he shows respect and knows that those guys are out there working for him and us,” said J.D. Gontkovsky, with the Westlake Fire Department.

Chief Williams ended his remarks at the funeral by saying we should all be reminded to live life a little more like Officer Fahey: loving our families, serving our community and doing it all with a smile.



(© 2017 WKYC)