Conneaut, Ohio man pleads guilty in bomb plot on New York prison guard

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge stemming from an explosion that injured a New York state prison guard outside his home.



Fifty-eight-year-old Keith Seppi pleaded guilty Wednesday on a charge related to using an explosive device to commit a violent crime.



Seppi, his wife and his wife's sister were charged after state Corrections Officer Alan Dobransky was injured by a bomb in a package outside his Utica-area home last May.



Seppi, of Conneaut, Ohio, already has pleaded guilty in state court to assault. He hasn't been sentenced on those charges.

Seppi faces 30 years in prison to life on the federal charge when he is sentenced July 5.



Officials say the attack was intended to stop Dobransky from reporting an elder care scam against Seppi's mother.

