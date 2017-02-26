Take a trip to see the Tonight Show in NY starring Jimmy Fallon!

Jimmy Fallon is bringing a treasure hunt to Cleveland! (Photo: NBC Universal INc.)

The #1 show in late night keeps on rolling with A-list guests, today’s hottest music,

and the very best comedy – it’s easy to see why viewers love to end their day with Jimmy!



Now here's YOUR chance to see the show LIVE in New York!

Enter to win a trip for two to New York to see The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon including air fare and hotel!

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Good luck!

LATE NIGHT SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Late Night Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of Ohio who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WKYC TV, Inc. (“Sponsor”), TEGNA, The Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Association, NBC Universal Media LLC., Broadway Television and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. (E.T.) Monday February 27, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) Sunday March 26, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Online Entry: Enter by visiting WKYC’s Facebook page at (http://www.facebook.com/WKYC.Channel3) or website at www.wkyc.com/contests, completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions on the Sponsor’s website or in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on Sunday March 26, 2017.

4. Winner Selection . On or about Monday March 27, 2017 one (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Winner will receive a prize package consisting of a certificate good for two (2) tickets to a taping of the “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” in Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, N.Y. 10112. (ARV: $100); roundtrip airfare for two (2) from Cleveland Hopkins Airport to an airport in or around New York, NY; and a one night stay (double occupancy) at a hotel near Rockefeller Center in New York selected by Sponsor. (Total package ARV: $4,000.) Winner must provide Sponsor with up to three (3) desired show dates at least two (2) months in advance of travel. Sponsor will then submit a request form to NBC which will provide Sponsor with ticket reservation date two (2) weeks before Winner’s departure for New York.

The Prize Package does not include the following: airline baggage fees, travel insurance; hotel room service; parking fees; laundry service; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs, etc.; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, or other miscellaneous charges and items not otherwise described above. Winner and his or her guest must travel on the same itinerary and redeem the prize package on the same dates.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about March 27, 2017 at the telephone number and email address provided on winner’s entry form. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1333 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland, OH 44114.) within thirty (30) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 5 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and a liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Person traveling as guest of the Prize Winner must also sign any affidavit or release that Sponsor may require. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which the entry is sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Association, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. Sponsor is not responsible for operation of any vendor or The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon including schedule changes, closures, postponements or cancellations.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The Late Night Sweepstakes is sponsored by WKYC-TV, Inc. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For the name of Winners (available after April 17, 2017 or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winner /Official Rules” (as applicable), Late Night Sweepstakes, WKYC, Attn.: Mac Mahaffee, to 1333 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland, OH 44114. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Mac Mahaffee at 216-344-3364, or at mmahaffee@wkyc.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)