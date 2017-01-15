WKYC
Receive a snowblower for you AND a friend or local charity!

Chanel Glenn, WKYC 12:00 AM. EST January 16, 2017

Want to say "so long" to the snow shovel and "hello" to a new snow blower?

Channel 3 and Ariens are teaming up to "Throw it Forward!"

We'll give one lucky person a snow blower not just for themselves, but the chance to "throw it forward" with a snow blower for a deserving individual or charity as well.

Download the  FREE WKYC app and click the Ariens tile to enter and nominate someone you thinks deserves a new snow blower too.

Search your app store for WKYC or text WKYC to 25543 NOW to get the app and enter!
 

