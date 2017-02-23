Convicted killer Anthony Sowell gets new attorney for appeals of conviction/death sentence

Anthony Sowell (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - Today the Ohio Supreme Court has granted Anthony Sowell’s request to have attorney Daniel P. Jones appointed to represent him as Sowell seeks to reopen his direct appeal of his conviction and death sentence.

Sowell, 57, was indicted in 2009 and convicted and sentenced to death in 2011. Jurors found Sowell guilty of killing 11 women from June 2007 to July 2009.

Police found their mostly nude bodies throughout his Imperial Avenue home after a woman escaped and said she had been raped in the house.

In December, the Ohio Supreme Court decided not to reconsider Sowell's death penalty appeal.

In January, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to delay Sowell's execution date that had been set for Nov. 18, 2020.

In September 2016, a group organized by Black on Black decided to clean up the empty lot on Imperial Avenue where the house once stood. The house had been demolished in 2011.

