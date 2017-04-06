Credit card skimmer found at Cuyahoga County gas station

Credit card skimmer (Photo: Cuyahoga County Weights and Measures)

CUYHAOGA COUNTY, OHIO - According to Cuyahoga County Weights and Measures inspectors, they found a credit card skimmer at an Oakwood Village gas station Thursday morning during a routine gas pump check.

The illegal skimmer, which steals debit and credit card information, had been installed inside Pump 4 at the Marathon/Circle K at 26003 Broadway Avenue, according to a news release.

Skimmers, which ID thieves place on gas pump card readers, steal customers’ card numbers and PINs, according to the inspectors.

Inspectors also said that the U.S. Secret Service confirmed that the device found at the Oakwood station is a type that must be physically removed for thieves to retrieve customers’ card data, according to the news release.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning consumers who made purchases at the station to carefully review their accounts for unauthorized activity, according to the news release.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, consumers who use cards at any gas pump at any station can reduce their risks by:

• Using credit cards rather than debit cards. You’re protected from illegal activity on both types of cards, but disputes about credit card fraud are easier, faster and won’t impact your bank balance.

• Using pumps in view of the station office. They’re harder for thieves to compromise without being detected

• Regularly reviewing your statements or accounts for unauthorized activity. Alternatively, set up text alerts from your bank notifying you of card activity.

• Paying inside the station if possible.

For more information, contact the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs, Division of Weights and Measures, at 216-443-7035.

