Crowds pack Congresswoman Marcia Fudge's town hall meeting

Fudge panel at town hall meeting (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO - Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge met with constituents of the 11th Congressional District at a town hall meeting Saturday morning in the Corporate College East auditorium.

The overflow crowd packed the auditorium and asked many questions of Fudge and her panel.

Fudge discussed legislative updates from Washington, programs and services from her offices, and her policy agenda for the 115th Congress.

According to her spokesperson, more than 500 people were at her first town hall meeting of 2017. Topics highlighted included updates from the Trump Administration; concerns about the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid; the need for equitable access to quality public education; and issues surrounding immigration and civil liberties.

It was standing room only at a Town Hall meeting. They even had to add seats in the hallway behind the auditorium.

Congresswoman Fudge, a Democrat, took questions from a long line of people about topics like education, immigration and healthcare.

“When did we become a country that doesn’t take care of its poor and its sick and its elderly?” Fudge said, at one point.

Most of the people in attendance likely did not vote for President Trump and expressed fear about changes his administration could put into place.

“I fought for freedom of press, freedom of speech and it appears to me what we have now is an administration that’s against freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of anything,” said Jack Reese, a Navy veteran.

Along with town halls, there were several rallies across Northeast Ohio Saturday in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans want to repeal and replace the ACA.

On Friday, Ohio Governor John Kasich met with President Trump. Kasich said he was optimistic about his conversation specifically when it comes to the Affordable Care Act, saying his team is anxious to help the Trump Administration reform the system and save people money.

Fudge urged attendees to stay engaged in the policy process and re-affirmed her commitment to speaking on their behalf in Washington.

Marcia Fudge town hall meeting (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

(© 2017 WKYC)