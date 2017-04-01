CSU to create School of Film, TV, and Interactive Media

At the movies. (Photo: Thinkstock)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland State University is creating a home for its new film school in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

William Dube, director of communications and media relations at CSU, confirmed to WKYC that an agreement was reached, approved, and signed by the Board of Trustees this week.

The agreement is between CSU and Ideastream. The school will lease the sixth floor of the Idea Center at Playhouse Square for its School of Film, TV, and Interactive Media.

The funding will come from state funds that the school received last year. The plan is to have the school open for the 2018-2019 academic year.

© 2017 WKYC-TV