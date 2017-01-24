Cuyahoga County Council creates animal abuse registry

(Photo: Associated Press)

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO - On Tuesday evening, Cuyahoga County Council passed an ordinance to enact a Cuyahoga County animal abuse registry.

According to Councilwoman Sunny Simon, one of the thee council members who proposed the legislation, the registry will track felony animal abusers convicted under State House Bill 60, a.k.a. Goddard’s Law.

Simon said all animal shelters and humane societies will be able to utilize the registry.

Anyone convicted of a felony charge of animal abuse to a companion animal would be added to a registry, maintained by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and would be prohibited from ever obtaining a companion animal in the county again.

Under the new ordinance, abusers face fines up to $500 and will be required to register with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

"I thank my Council colleagues for their support on this key legislation. People who have done horrendous things to animals have gotten away with just small fines. What I want to do is prevent people who have been convicted or plead guilty to abuse of animals from ever having another animal.” said Simon.

