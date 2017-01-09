WKYC
10-year-old sustains non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot in Bay Village

WKYC 11:45 AM. EST January 09, 2017

BAY VILLAGE - Bay Village officials are investigating after two people were accidentally shot over the weekend.

As an unidentified 36-year-old man was cleaning a semi-automatic handgun, police said he accidentally shot himself in the hand.  

The gun's bullet also "grazed" the man's 10-year-old son in the stomach, officials said.

Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life threatening injuries. 

The incident occurred on January 7.

No further details were available. 


