11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in Cleveland

An 11-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Cleveland,Thursday evening.

The accident occurred on East 116th Street and Union Ave.

He was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with head, leg, and arm injuries.

There is no word on his condition at the time.

All parties are on scene.

