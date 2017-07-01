15-year-old feared dead in Tinker's Creek; search suspended

(Photo: Joe Baur)

BEDFORD - A 15-year-old boy is believed to be dead after sliding down a hill and into Tinker's Creek early Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 5:45 P.M. in the Bedford Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks. It is unknown how the boy fell or if he was alone at the time.

Bedford Fire Chief David Nagy said rescue crews looked for about two and a half hours before suspending the search due to darkness and rising water levels. The search will resume Sunday morning, although Chief Nagy confirmed it is being treated as a recovery operation at this point.

The Metroparks will handle the investigation as to how the boy ended up in the creek, according to Nagy. Stay with Channel 3 News for further updates on this story.

