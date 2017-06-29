15-year-old shot dead in Cleveland Heights back yard

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in a back yard Wednesday evening.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Dre'eon Gray, of South Euclid, died at University Hospitals Medical Center last night.

Police say Gray was found with a trio of gunshot wounds in a back yard at the 900 block of Pembrook. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police have not released any information on potential suspects.

