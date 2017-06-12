17-year-old shot dead in East Cleveland

East Cleveland Police (Photo: WKYC)

EAST CLEVELAND - A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot at the 1200 Block of Carlyon in East Cleveland on Monday afternoon.

Officers says the shooting happened at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Monday. The teen was taken by East Cleveland EMS to University Hospital were he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities have not released the name of the victim pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with any information of the crime. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 216-252-7463.

© 2017 WKYC-TV