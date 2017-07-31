19-year-old dead after shooting near Cudell Recreaction Center

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Sunday evening.

Officials responded to Cudell Recreation Center for multiple shots fired around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arriving, police learned that a male had been shot near West 98th Street.

According to reports, the victim and two passengers were driving South on West 98th Street, in a GMC Arcadia, when shots were fired.

The car continued and crashed into a tree at 2025 West 98th street.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Metro Health Hospitals, where he later died.

Neither of the two passengers were injured and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Cleveland investigators at 216-623-5464.

