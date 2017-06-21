2 badly decomposed bodies found in Parma Heights home

(Photo: Chris Tye, WKYC)

PARMA HEIGHTS - Investigators in Parma Heights are at the scene of a home in the 6200 block of Nelwood Road where two 'badly decomposed' bodies were found on Wednesday.

According to Captain Steve Scharschmidt of the Parma Heights Police Department, officers were asked by the family of Regina Capobianco to check on the welfare of the 50-year-old.

When police arrived, they discovered a body inside the house. After getting a warrant and securing the scene, they located a second body inside the home. Both were termed as 'badly decomposed.'

Authorities are treating the case as a possible double homicide.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are at the scene. No identification on the bodies has been made as of yet.

WKYC's Chris Tye is near the home on Nelwood and filed this report on Facebook Live:

