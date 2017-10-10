2 identified in deadly Broadview Heights chase

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified two people killed in a chase that resulted in a crash in Broadview Heights on Saturday.

Antonio Laffette Ponyard, Jr., 21, and Johnigan Reeves, 22, both from Cleveland, were killed when the van they were in crashed into a pole.

Police say the van originally smashed into the Broadview Wallings Marathon Station as its four occupants attempted to steal the ATM.

Police found the van as it traveled toward Interstate 77 and the driver attempted to flee before crashing the van at the 14800 block of Bagley Road. The van's two surviving occupants were arrested, but police have not released their identities.

