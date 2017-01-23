$2 million dirt bike park gets green light, Cleveland's east side

If controversy were currency...

It would have been paid for already.

Cheerleaders believe it’s going to cut DOWN on crime...build UP an area that hasn’t seen investment in years.

Opponents say its misplaced millions on "promoting lawlessness".

Either way, Cleveland City Council has given the green light to a multi-million dollar dirt bike park, on the city's east side.

"20 people shot in less than a month and we buy dirt bike tracks! dirt bike tracks! dirt bike tracks!"

Cleveland Councilman Zach Reed in the minority Monday night when he made no bones about it, he is staunchly opposed to the project slated for the east side area known as Marion Motley Park.

But as of Monday’s Council meeting, it’s on to the drawing board with a $50,000 consultant to start the planning for the track on Carson Avenue.

"PACKS of dirt bike riders who speed recklessly on our city streets! Everybody knows these bikes are a menace to our community but we gonna spend 2.3 million dollars," Reed tried his best.

But hold on.

40-year-old Johnnie Burton has an entirely different take.

He’s been riding dirt bikes since he was a kid and is an instructor now, teaching others CAREERS in how to repair motorcycles and dirt bikes.

Motor cross is a growing, proven sport he points ou.

He says give the kids a safe legal forum to grow.

"Even though you're doing something wrong, we don't want to tell you just NO. You can do the same thing come over here and do it in a controlled environment and maybe you can make a living with it instead of just having fun," says Burton.

"And from a diversity stand point it’s going to bring people from all over to the city. Not just the inner city but people from the rural areas and it will show that Cleveland is not just a hell hole in a sense.," said Burton.

He's talking about the same city in which Zack Reed's newly voter approved income tax increase is supposed to pay for better city services like more police.

“So instead of buying police cars, we buy dirt bike tracks! Instead of buying computers for our police we buy dirt bike tracks!" Reed practically preached from his Council Pulpit.

On a bright note, Burton points out, "When they riding dirt bikes, you know they aint shootin’ nobody."

Mayor Frank Jackson has been a huge backer of the dirt bike track that 9 city council members green lighted despite the naysayers, like Councilman Mike Polensek.

"It's about priorities. It’s about setting goals. And to the mayor, my dear friend, Frank, something is wrong here,” said Polensek.

