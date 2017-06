The Cuyahoga County has identified two children killed in a crash on the turnpike Saturday.

Tiarra Couture, 13, of Argyle, New York, and Payton Thatcher, 7, of Glens Falls, New York, were killed when a car struck a deer and semi truck on Interstate 80 eastbound Saturday.

The two girls were taken to MetroHealth where they both died.

