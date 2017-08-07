Close 20-year-old shot in the face on Cleveland's West side WKYC 9:02 PM. EDT August 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday evening. A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the face near West 98 and Madison Ave. No further information is available at this time. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 4-year-old boy shot in head after Cleveland road rage incident Manhunt underway for escaped Ohio inmate Branden Powell Akron man killed in crash during high speed chase Petition to kick Richards off the football team A solar eclipse explained How to rescue your phone from water damage Medina Bike Crash 8.5.17 Final Weather Tree falls on SUV, kills Medina woman Afternoon weather forecast for August 7, 2017 More Stories 20-year-old shot in the face on Cleveland's West side Aug. 7, 2017, 8:53 p.m. Safety Inspector says corrosion on the Fireball at… Aug. 7, 2017, 8:29 p.m. FORECAST | Cool Night Ahead, Loads of Sunshine This Week Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
