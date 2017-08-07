WKYC
20-year-old shot in the face on Cleveland's West side

August 07, 2017

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday evening. 

A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the face near West 98 and Madison Ave. 

No further information is available at this time.

