(Photo: Sean Forester/ WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday evening.

A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the face near West 98th Street and Madison Ave. The shooting happened just after 8:00 p.m.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition

No further information is available at this time.

