22-month-old killed, mother injured after being hit by a truck on Cleveland's East side

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal crash on Cleveland 's East side.

According to reports, a 19-year-old mother was pushing her 22-month-old son in a stroller near 1939 Green Road around noon, Monday.

While attempting to cross a parking lot, a truck drive driven by a male drove off the roadway stricking both the mother and child.

The vehicle went on to strike a tree on the opposite side of the road.

The 22-month-old boy died from his injures.

The mother was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Information about the driver is not being released at this time.

Reports indicate that it did not appear that the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash, and was not arrested at the scene.

