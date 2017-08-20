23-year-old woman shot in head,side on Cleveland's East side

Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head and side.

According to reports, the victim and another female passenger were driving in the area of East 79th and Donald Avenue when they approached a large crowd in the road.

Both women stated that the crowd parted for them to pass through, and that is when someone in the crowd shot into car.

The driver was struck in the head and the side.

She was transported to University Hospitals.

At the time of transport she was conscious and breathing.

It is unknown if the passenger sustained any injuries.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV