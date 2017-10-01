WKYC
25-year-old man dead, another seriously injured after high speed crash on Interstate 71

WKYC 8:02 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

A 25-year-old man is dead and his passenger severely injured after a high speed crash just before midnight Saturday. 

According to reports, the driver, a 25-year-old man was driving a Chevy Monte Carlo over the speed limit on Interstate 71 near the West 14th Street exit. 

The driver lost control and was partially ejected from the car after striking a metal guard rail.

The vehicle then traveled across four lanes of traffic and struck a concrete wall.

The driver and his passenger, a 29-year-old man were both transported to Metro Health Hospitals, where the driver later died. 

The passenger suffered a fractured neck and several cuts to the face. 

No further information is available at this time. 

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


