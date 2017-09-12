2nd annual South Euclid Faith Walk on Saturday

The second annual Faith Walk/5-K Race will be held at First Baptist Church of South Euclid at 835 Trebisky Road on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Photo: WKYC)

There’s a small church in South Euclid with a big dream – to build an intergenerational recreation center for their community.

This weekend, church members are putting on a fundraising walk to help raise the $1.5 million needed for their proposed Faith Walk Center.

The second annual Faith Walk/5-K Race will be held at First Baptist Church of South Euclid at 835 Trebisky Road on Saturday, Sept. 16, with registration starting at 8 a.m.

You can also register online

Pastor Bruce McLaurin and a team of his church members are working to raise $1.5 million for this community center, to be built on the land located next to the church on Trebisky Road.

The church owns the land and hopes to convert it into a space offering sports, recreation and healthy-living activities to families, seniors and youths.

Pastor McLaurin and Faith Walk Center acting project manager Trish Kuivenen talked about their vision on WKYC’s We The People show Sept. 8.

All proceeds from the 2nd Annual Faith Walk/5K race will go towards the building of this center. WKYC is the media sponsor of the walk.

You can register for the walk (it’s free but donations are welcome) or the 5K race ($20 per person or $30 per couple) ahead of time or the day of the race. Registration/check in starts at 8 am.

For more information, please visit www.fbcse.org/faithwalk-center/



