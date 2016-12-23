3 injured in shooting at Maple Heights sports bar

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

MAPLE HEIGHTS - Three people were injured during a shooting at All-Stars Ultra Sports Lounge overnight Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the bar around 1:21 a.m. Friday. Three injured people were treated at local hospitals, but police say they don't believe any injuries are life-threatening.

Several people are in custody as a result of the shooting but police say they have not filed charges yet.

The incident remains under investigation.