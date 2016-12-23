3 injured in shooting at Maple Heights sports bar

MAPLE HEIGHTS - Three people were injured during a shooting at All-Stars Ultra Sports Lounge overnight Friday.
According to police, officers responded to the bar around 1:21 a.m. Friday. Three injured people were treated at local hospitals, but police say they don't believe any injuries are life-threatening.
Several people are in custody as a result of the shooting but police say they have not filed charges yet.
The incident remains under investigation.
