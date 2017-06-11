WKYC
Close

3-year-old struck during accident on Cleveland's East side

WKYC 12:48 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

Cleveland Police are investigating an accident that injured a 4-year-old early Sunday morning. 

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. at 7603 Myron Ave.   

The child was stuck by a Toyota Camry after darting into the road. 

The child was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No further information is available at this time.

Remain with WKYC for updates as they become available. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories