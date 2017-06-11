3-year-old struck during accident on Cleveland's East side

Cleveland Police are investigating an accident that injured a 4-year-old early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred around 10 p.m. at 7603 Myron Ave.
The child was stuck by a Toyota Camry after darting into the road.
The child was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
