3-year-old struck during accident on Cleveland's East side

Cleveland Police are investigating an accident that injured a 4-year-old early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. at 7603 Myron Ave.

The child was stuck by a Toyota Camry after darting into the road.

The child was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

