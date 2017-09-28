4-year-old boy dies after being shot in head at Parma home

PARMA - A 4-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the head Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed

Officers say they were called to the 6600 block of Brownfield Drive in Parma around 3:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy was taken to MetroHealth and was breathing as he was transported. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

Police say it isn't clear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. The boy's family members were at the home at the time of the shooting.

