8-year-old finds body outside of home near East 185th

Cleveland Police are investigating a body found Sunday morning on Cleveland's east side.

According to police, and 8-year-old discovered the body while he was taking out the trash near his home on Reese Road around 11 a.m.

The victim was unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

The body is described as African American male in his 20's.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The Cleveland Medical Examiners office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

