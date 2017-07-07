A new way to seek help in emergencies

In emergency situations, we are trained to call 9-1-1.

County dispatchers handle 600,000 calls a year.

However, in many instances a phone call may not be possible.

In Cuyahoga County, there's now a new way to get help in an emergency.

You can now send a text to 911 for help.

The method aims to help in situations where it may be harmful for a person to call such as domestic violence, kidnapping, or active shooters.

Dispatchers use cell towers to get your phone number and approximate location, just as if you placed a call.

Officials say they want you to text if you can't call, but call if you can because that's the best method.

They remind that messages can take up to 60 second to go through, another reason why calling is the best option.

But in a pinch, a text to 9-1-1 can be a life saving message.

