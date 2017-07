(Photo: OHGO)

BROOK PARK - All lanes of I-71 are back open, after an accident involving a car and a semi truck on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on 71 south between Snow and Bagley during rush hour.

Diesel was spilled on the highway. Hazmat was called to the scene, to clean it up.

Traffic was backed up for miles at one point.

No word on any injuries.

© 2017 WKYC-TV