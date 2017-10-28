Air quality believed to be safe following East Cleveland landfill fire

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

Firefighters from multiple departments have gotten control of a blaze at a landfill in East Cleveland.

The East Cleveland Fire Dept. responded to the Noble Road site (once owned by Arco Recycling) after reports of smoke early this morning. Representatives from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio EPA are currently investigating, and they say preliminary findings show now threat to the air quality in the area.

WKYC has reported on the problems posed by the landfill in the past. The Ohio EPA shut down the site last year and says it is working with local officials to get the materials removed.

