Amazon hiring for 2,000 jobs at new fulfillment center in North Randall

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio -- More than 2,000 fresh jobs are coming to Northeast Ohio thanks to Amazon.com.

The full-time associate roles will be located at a new fulfillment center in North Randall.

Amazon employees at the more than 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as electronics, toys and books.

The company currently employs more than 4,500 full-time hourly associates at its two existing Ohio fulfillment centers in Etna and Obetz.

Details on how to apply have not yet been released.

The fulfillment center will take over space once held by Randall Park Mall.

Benefits of the job as provided in a news release:

Full-time employees at Amazon receive highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock starting on day one. The company offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. Amazon also offers hourly employees its Career Choice program which helps train employees for in-demand jobs at Amazon and other companies so they can prepare for the future and take full advantage of the nation's innovation economy. The program pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in in-demand, high-wage fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a future career at Amazon. Over 10,000 employees have participated in Career Choice and more are signing up every day.

