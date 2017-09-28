Amazon to build another large warehouse in Euclid

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

EUCLID (AP) - Amazon plans to build a second large warehouse on the site of a closed shopping mall outside of Cleveland.



The Plain Dealer reports the Seattle-based company will raze Euclid Square Mall in Euclid to build a 650,000-square-foot warehouse that will employ 1,000 people.



The deal comes a month after Amazon finalized a deal to build an 855,000-square-foot "fulfillment center" on a former mall site in North Randall that is supposed to create 2,000 full-time jobs.



An Amazon spokeswoman said the Euclid warehouse will be completed sometime in 2019.



Euclid Square Mall opened in 1977 and has struggled for decades. The city ordered it closed last year for safety reasons.



Demolition of the Euclid mall is expected to begin later this year.

