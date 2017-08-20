Anti-hate rally held in Lakewood

An anti-hate rally was held in Lakewood Sunday morning.

State Representative Nickie Antonio, Action Together Lakewood Area, and Lakewood city council President, Sam O'Leary gathered with community and religious leaders, and the public at City Center Park.

The event was held in response to the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia and a local act of vandalism in which swastikas were spay painted onto a drive-way.

