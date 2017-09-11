Area Chipotle restaurants giving half of Tuesday sales to Cleveland APL

(Photo: Chipotle Mexican Grill)

CLEVELAND - Guac is extra, but helping local animals is not.

On Tuesday, all Cuyahoga County Chipotle locations will donate half of their sales to the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

The fundraiser runs from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at all 26 locations across the county.

In order for your donation to count, you must mention the fundraiser, show a flyer or show one of the brand's social media posts at checkout. You can view the flyer below.

The brand is also kicking off its queso sales. Starting tomorrow, queso will be available in all Cleveland area restaurants.

