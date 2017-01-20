Area's 'bluest' voters weigh in on new administration

City of East Cleveland (Photo: Hilary Golston, WKYC)

EAST CLEVELAND - Comfort food is what Wilson’s Hot Tamales is known for best and perhaps a few guests Friday ate their feelings.

The restaurant is in the City of East Cleveland, which has seen better times. Many hoped changes in government could mean positive changes for them.

The city is among the bluest in the state, with more than 96% of the population voting democrat.

Though many supported Hillary Clinton, they have no choice but to try to be optimistic now.

“We do need some changes,” said Garfield Dawes. “We can’t just keep going on the narrow all the time and all other countries are developing faster than we are and we’re supposed to be the more technical country.”

For Felicia Russell, the reality of the new administration is still sinking in.

“Farther along, like farther along he’s the President if I see things change, I’ll give him a chance,” she said. “But right now what he’s saying is stuck to my head like ‘dang, for real, you’re really going to do this?’”

“I got to look at everything in a good way,” said a voter named Renarda, “To give him the benefit of the doubt.”

